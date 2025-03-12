Russia waiting for US-Ukraine cease-fire proposal details, Kremlin says

Russia is waiting for Washington to deliver details on U.S.-Ukrainian ceasefire talks that took place in Saudi Arabia before commenting on the proposal, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow is awaiting “detailed information” from the U.S. about the 30-day ceasefire plan that Ukraine agreed to, suggesting that Russia must get briefed on those details before it can say whether a proposed ceasefire is acceptable.

Russia has so far opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict and has not accepted any concessions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation in Tuesday’s talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, said Ukraine was open to a 30-day ceasefire. Rubio said the U.S. will brief Russia on the proposal’s details.

“We’re going to tell (the Russians) this is what’s on the table. Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it’ll be up to them to say yes or no,” Rubio told reporters after the talks. “If they say no, then we’ll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”

Following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

President Donald Trump said he hoped that an agreement could be solidified “over the next few days.”

“I’ve been saying that Russia’s been easier to deal with so far than Ukraine, which is not supposed to be the way it is,” Trump said later Tuesday. “But it is, and we hope to get Russia. But we have a full ceasefire from Ukraine. That’s good.”

Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is expected to travel to Moscow this week, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Tuesday after media reports said Witkoff is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio was optimistic about the talks in Saudi Arabia, writing in a post on X that “today was a good day for peace,” though the decision to move forward now rests with Russia.

“Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership and under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we are one step closer to restoring durable peace for Ukraine,” Rubio said. “The ball is now in Russia’s court.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.