Russian fighter jet intercepted near Alaska by NORAD forces after ‘unsafe, unprofessional’ interaction

In a video released Monday by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a tense moment was depicted after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a NORAD aircraft over the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

According to a statement sent to Fox News Digital by NORAD, the “unprofessional air maneuver directed at our NORAD F-16” occurred while it “was conducting a routine professional intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft” on Sept. 23.

NORAD, in a recent statement, noted that an “ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.”

The video shows the moment when the F-16 was approaching the Russian Tu-95 aircraft before a Russian Su-35 whipped directly in front of the NORAD fighter jet, apparently taking it by surprise.

Commander of the North American Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Gregory Guillot, condemned the dangerous behavior and said, “NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.”

NORAD, which comprises U.S. and Canadian forces under a joint command, had previously announced the presence of four Russian aircraft over the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 23, 2024.

Though the initial release did not include footage or details of the dangerous incident, it noted that none of the Russian aircraft entered American or Canadian sovereign airspace.

“This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” stated the release.