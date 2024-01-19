Russian forces bring down Ukrainian drone, munitions explode and set Klintsy oil depot ablaze

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An oil depot in Russia was set on fire after the military downed a Ukrainian drone in the area.

A Ukrainian military drone was flying over the town of Klintsy when Russian military forces forced it down, causing it to release its munitions into the oil field.

“An aeroplane-style drone was brought down by the defense ministry using radio-electronic means. When the aerial target was destroyed, its munitions were dropped on the territory of the Klintsy oil depot,” regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on social media.

MASSIVE FIRE TEARS THROUGH RUSSIAN WAREHOUSE IN ST. PETERSBURG

Russian sources claim no one was harmed in the explosion, but local authorities were forced to call in specialized firefighters to handle the resulting inferno.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov would not confirm or deny Ukrainian involvement in the explosion that ignited the oil depot.

UKRAINE’S SPY CHIEF SAYS ATTACKS ON RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED CRIMEA WILL ESCALATE IN 2024

“Such events regularly occur at the aggressor state’s military facilities,” Yusov said.

Photos from the scene show columns of thick, black smoke billowing from the facility as flames engulf areas of the facility.

It’s only the latest in a series of attacks on energy infrastructure exchanged by Russian and Ukrainian forces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A similarly gigantic fire tore through an online retailer’s warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia last week, video showed.

Nearly 300 firefighters and dozens of fire engines, as well as helicopters, battled to put out the blaze, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, as workers inside desperately ran to safety.

The warehouse’s owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all of its staff had been evacuated and that there had been no injuries.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.