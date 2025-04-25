Russian general killed in Moscow-area car bombing, investigators say

A Russian general was killed Friday in a car bombing outside of Moscow, according to Russia’s top criminal investigation agency.

The Investigative Committee said that Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.