Russian government hunting Ukrainian OnlyFans model who posed topless in front of church

A Ukrainian OnlyFans model who posted a photo of herself topless in front of a major Russian church is being hunted by officials.

Lolita Bogdanova, 24, posted a photo of her exposed breasts in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in 2021.

The photos have recently resurfaced on the internet, creating a controversy in Russia as public decency laws have been tightened over the last two years.

Bogdanova reportedly agreed to stay inside Russia’s borders throughout the investigation, but recent images posted to her Instagram account appear to show she is in the United States.

Following the initial release of the photos, Bogdanova apologized publicly for offending religious believers and claimed she had not uploaded the pictures herself.

Bogdanova is originally from Makiivka in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Interior Ministry has stated that Bogdanova is wanted by law enforcement “under a criminal article” but specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

OnlyFans has resumed service to models in Russia after briefly cutting off its payment system in 2022 amid the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.

A slew of recent arrests and punishments have been enforced on political dissidents and perceived threats to Russian society.

