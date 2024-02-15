Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine barred from country’s presidential race

Liberal Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin has lost an appeal against the decision barring him from the country’s upcoming presidential election.Nadezhdin’s chief campaign slogan focused on halting the conflict in Ukraine.Thousands of Russians expressed support for Nadezhdin through signed petitions.

A liberal Russian politician on Thursday lost an appeal contesting the decision by election officials barring him from running in next month’s vote that President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win.

Boris Nadezhdin had made calling for halting the conflict in Ukraine his chief campaign slogan and his removal from the race indicated authorities won’t tolerate any public opposition to the Kremlin’s action.

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday turned down Nadezhdin’s appeal against technical aspects of last week’s decision by the Central Election Commission to bar him from the March 15-17 presidential election. The court is yet to consider his other appeal against the commission’s ruling.

Thousands of Russians across the country signed petitions in support of Nadezhdin’s candidacy, an unusual show of support in the rigidly controlled political landscape. Nadezhdin, a local legislator from a town near Moscow, submitted 105,000 signatures to the Central Election Commission to qualify for the race.

The commission declared last week that more than 9,000 signatures submitted by Nadezhdin’s campaign were invalid — enough to disqualify him. Russia’s election rules say potential candidates can have no more than 5% of their submitted signatures thrown out.

Speaking to the commission last week, Nadezhdin had asked it to postpone its decision, saying “hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who put their signatures down for me are behind me.” Election officials declined.

Putin, 71, who is running as an independent candidate, relies on a tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power.

With prominent critics who could challenge him either jailed or living abroad and most independent media banned, Putin’s reelection is all but assured. He faces a token opposition from three other candidates nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament.