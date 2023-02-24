Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine is put on display outside Russian embassy in Germany

One of the many Russian tanks that have been destroyed in the war in Ukraine has now been put on display by activists outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin.

The turret of the rusty T-72 B1, which was taken out of service by an anti-tank mine near Kyiv on March 31, 2022, according to Reuters, is now pointed in the direction of the diplomatic post.

“The broken tank signifies downfall. Ukraine is going to be Putin’s Stalingrad,” Wieland Giebel, an organizer of the demonstration, was quoted as saying.

Giebel told Reuters that the tank was brought to Germany with assistance from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian National Museum of Military History.

The tank is set to remain outside the embassy until Monday before touring through Europe, the news agency adds.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said Friday that 3,363 Russian tanks have been destroyed so far in the bloody conflict.

The number could not be independently verified.