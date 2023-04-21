Russian warplane accidentally drops munitions on Russian border city

A Russian warplane let loose an “abnormal descent of aviation ammunition” on Thursday in the border city of Belgorod, leaving two women injured, Russian state media reports.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel that one woman was hospitalized with head trauma, while another woman who sustained skin abrasions refused hospitalization.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 supersonic bomber was flying over the city when an “emergency ejection of an air ordnance occurred,” according to Tass.



The blast toppled power lines, damaged several parked cars, and left a crater with a radius of 20 meters in the ground, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti.

Belgorod is located near the border with Ukraine, about 45 miles north of Kharkiv.

The Russian military has routinely used the Belgorod region over the past year to launch missile attacks on eastern Ukraine.



Russia, meanwhile, has also accused Ukraine of launching missiles at residential areas in Belgorod, though Ukraine has denied the accusations.

A Russian pilot died in February when his Su-25 aircraft crashed about 10 miles from the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region after it suffered a “mechanical malfunction,” a common Russian explanation for an aircraft being downed.