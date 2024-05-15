Russia’s military claims to have shot down 10 U.S.-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Ukraine

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Russia claims its military shot down 10 U.S.-supplied missiles on Wednesday as the United States’ top diplomat is in Ukraine shoring up America’s support for the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses detected 10 ATACMS missiles that were allegedly targeting Crimea early Wednesday and shot them down over the Black Sea, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed the missiles were shot down near the Belbek air base, saying some of the missile fragments fell into residential areas. They caused no casualties, according to Razvozhayev.

Ukraine has launched a series of drone and missile attacks on various targets across Russia, including oil refineries and fuel depots, over recent months amid its attempt to fend off its larger neighbor.

BLINKEN MAKES UNANNOUNCED DIPLOMATIC TRIP TO UKRAINE AFTER CONGRESS APPROVES $60B IN MILITARY AID

Blinken, who arrived Tuesday, visited Ukraine on an unannounced diplomatic mission to reassure the country amid its war with Russia.

In a statement released after Blinken’s arrival, the State Department said the diplomat was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Following Blinken’s meeting with Zelenskyy, the State Department said the two “discussed recent battlefield updates and the importance of newly-arrived U.S. security assistance to helping repel Russian attacks.”

“They also discussed long-term security arrangements and ongoing work to ensure Ukraine can thrive economically. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ enduring support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and our commitment to Ukraine’s recovery,” the statement added.

Ukraine’s attacks this week come as Russian troops continue a massive offensive in northeast Ukraine that began last week, the most significant border incursion since the invasion began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who won re-election earlier this month, continues his invasion of Ukraine that started in Feb. 2022, despite international pressure to end it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.