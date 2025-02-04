School shooting in Sweden leaves at least 5 injured, police say

At least four people were injured during a school shooting in central Sweden on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The condition of those injured remains unclear, and it is not known whether the shooter is among them. Police say the shooting took place at the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, and they are urging local residents to stay away from the area.

“A major operation is currently underway at a school in Västhaga, Orebro,” Swedish police said in a statement online, urging residents “to stay away from the Västhaga area.”

“The operation concerns threats of deadly violence,” police added.

Police have made no statements regarding a potential motive for the shooting.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment building in Sodertalje, near Stockholm , and found a man with gunshot wounds who later died.

Prosecutors said five people were arrested the following night on suspicion of murder. They said all were adults but gave no further details.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.