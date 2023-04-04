Senior ISIS commander killed by American-led drone strike in Syria

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe.

The strike killed Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Al-Jabouri was said to have been a high-level ISIS official responsible for leading ISIS operations in Turkey.

The U.S. military tracked this target for months with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces before the attack in Ad Dana, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

The military said the killing “will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”

“U.S. Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in northwest Syria killing Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developing the leadership of ISIS’ network,” CENTCOM Commander, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, said in a statement.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” Kurilla continued. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

Kurilla said no civilians were killed or injured in the strike.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said one person was killed in the strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen, The Associated Press reported.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said it evacuated the man from the scene but that he eventually succumbed to his wounds.

