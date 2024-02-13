Skydivers’ plane kills Mexico beachgoer during emergency landing

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 62-year-old man has been killed on a beach in Mexico after a plane carrying four Canadian skydivers made an emergency landing there, officials say.

The aircraft landed on a populated area of Bacocho beach in the Pacific surfing town of Puerto Escondido on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing a statement from the Oaxaca civil defense office.

Officials say the victim’s wife, who was alongside him on the beach, was unharmed in the incident.

“To the family of the person who died, we will provide all the necessary support and accompany them in the face of their irreparable loss,” State Governor Salomon Jara wrote in a post on X, adding that resources were being mobilized to help those onboard the plane.

Four Canadian skydivers between the ages of 35 and 60 were onboard the small plane, as well as a 40-year-old Mexican national, Reuters reports, citing officials.

The five were removed from the plane, received medical treatment and are now said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the emergency landing was not immediately clear.

Images taken from the scene show that the plane appeared to have hit a structure on the beach after coming to a halt on the sand.

The plane was a Cessna Caravan, according to FlightAware. In a video posted by the Facebook account Puerto Global, the plane has the branding “Skydive Puerto Escondido” written on its side.

A website for the business tells visitors “feel the adrenaline of free fall at 13,000 feet above sea level.”

“Fill your eyes with the wonderful view of the bay and its incredible sunsets,” it continues. “You will land soft and safe on the emblematic Zicatela beach.”

“Our instructors certified by the United States Parachute Association, the highest international authority on skydiving, will provide you with a safe and exciting experience that you will never forget,” it also says.