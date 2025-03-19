Small plane crashes after take off from Caribbean island along Honduras’ coast, killing at least 12

At least a dozen people died after a plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Honduras Monday evening, authorities said.

The plane crashed seconds after taking off from the Juan Manuel Galvez Airport on Roatan Island, according to the country’s Civil Aeronautics Agency. Its destination was meant to be the nearby island of La Ceiba.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro said the wreckage was found less than a mile off the coast of Roatan Island.

Two crew members and 15 passengers were onboard the small aircraft, a Jetstream 32 operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, according to the aeronautics agency.

Those aboard the plane included an American national, a French national and two minors, Reuters reported, citing the flight manifest shown by local media.

Five people were rescued from the incident, but one remains missing, Honduran firefighters said.

Local firefighters said among the dead was well-known Honduran musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo, according to Reuters.

The accident was reportedly caused by a suspected mechanical failure of the aircraft, Roatan Mayor Ronnie Richard McNap Thompson said.

Fox News reached out to Lanhsa Airlines for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

Civil aviation official Carlos Padilla told AFP news agency that the plane “made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water,” CBS reported.

The government of Honduras activated several emergency services, including the Armed Forces, firefighters and police.

“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the tragic accident in Roatan,” the government said in a post on X Monday.

The armed forces also said in a post on X that “rapid response teams continue working in the area to safeguard the lives of those affected.”

Dramatic video of the incident shows emergency crews conducting rescue efforts from the sea.

Roatan Fire Capt. Franklin Borjas told Reuters the survivors were transported to a nearby hospital but noted that adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts on Monday.

“It’s been difficult to access the accident [site], because there are 30 meters [98 feet] of rocks, and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” Borjas said on Monday night. “The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility.”

Firefighters said efforts to find the sole missing passenger will continue Tuesday when weather and visibility conditions are expected to improve.

Reuters contributed to this report.