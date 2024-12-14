South Korea lawmakers vote to impeach president over martial law declaration

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration earlier this month.

The National Assembly passed the motion in a 204-85 vote on Saturday.

Saturday’s vote means that Yoon’s presidential powers and duties will be suspended after the copies of a document on the impeachment are delivered to him and to the Constitutional Court.

The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. If he’s thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.