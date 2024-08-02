Southport stabbing spree suspect named after attack that killed 3 children

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the United Kingdom.

Judge Andrew Menary ruled Thursday that suspect Axel Rudakubana’s identity could be revealed despite being a minor. Rudakubana will turn 18 in six days, according to local reports.

“Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days’ time, I do not make an order under section 45,” the judge said, according to Sky News.

He added, “Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

British law typically prevents authorities from revealing the identity of criminal suspects under the age of 18.

Rudakubana is accused of carrying out a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children, police say.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said six of the children injured in the attack that happened around noon in Southport — a town north of Liverpool — are in critical condition, while two adults have been critically injured as well.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack inside,” Kennedy said. “We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who are being attacked.”

The deceased victims have been identified as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Bebe King, 6.

Southport was the scene of clashes between protesters and police the day after the murder spree.

North West Ambulance Services reported via X that 22 police officers have been treated, and at least 11 have been taken to the hospital in the wake of the Southport riots. At least one police van has been set ablaze by the crowds. A source describes the town as “quiet.”

