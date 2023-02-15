Speculation swirls around North Korea leader Kim’s daughter after prominent appearance: Is she his successor?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has showed an unprecedented interest in introducing his daughter to the public, prompting questions of a possible future succession plan.

Kim Ju Ae, the young daughter of Kim Jong Un, has taken a prominent public role in recent weeks. The girl has been photographed extensively alongside her father attending parades, dining with the top brass and touring military facilities.

The government-run Korea Stamp Corporation revealed Tuesday a postage stamp collection celebrating the nation’s Nov. 18 missile launch.

Kim Ju Ae is featured prominently in several photos of the collection, marking her first official appearance on North Korean postage.

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be approximately 10 years old.

It’s too soon to know whether Kim Jong Un is grooming his daughter to replace him as leader, South Korean experts say.

While her rise in public prominence shows a desire to familiarize Ju Ae with the nation, a female leader would be unprecedented in North Korean history.

Regardless, the government has taken proactive steps to raise the girl’s profile and increase public awareness.

North Korean authorities are reportedly forcing residents who share the same name as Ju Ae to change it.

“The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate,” the source told Radio Free Asia.

In another part of the country, “the Pyongsong City Security Department issued an internal order from the central government to change the name of women who use the name ‘Ju-ae’ within a week,” another source told the website.