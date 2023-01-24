Strong evidence of genocide in Brazil’s largest indigenous community

Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of “genocide,” the country’s Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

BRAZIL ARRESTS RISE TO 1,500 AFTER PRO-BOLSONARO ATTACK ON CAPITAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country’s largest indigenous reservation.