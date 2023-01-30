Suicide bomber kills at least 34, leaves nearly 150 wounded at mosque in Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan on Monday left at least 34 dead and another 150 wounded in the city of Peshawar, according to officials.

Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, which houses the northwestern city of Peshawar’s police headquarters and is itself located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Peshawar senior police official Saddique Khan said rescuers are attempting to take wounded people to a local hospital.

The bomber carried out the attack inside the mosque, where more than 300 worshipers were praying Monday morning, according to police officials. There are concerns the death toll could rise as many of the wounded individuals were listed in critical condition.

The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, injuring people inside as it caved in.

Police officer Meena Gul, who survived the attack, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and promised “stern action” against those who were behind the attack.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan called the bombing a “terrorist suicide attack” in a Twitter post.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence, and the city has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

