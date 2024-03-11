Suspect arrested for plowing into Buckingham Palace gates

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Police in London have arrested a driver after he crashed his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The crash early Saturday “is not being treated as terror-related,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to [a] hospital where following assessment he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act,” the police added. “He has been released on bail and inquiries continue.”

Images taken at the scene on Sunday showed one of the palace’s gates boarded up with a metal fence placed in front of it.

KATE MIDDLETON APOLOGIZES FOR ‘CONFUSION’ AROUND EDITED FAMILY PHOTO

The cause of the crash – which is not immediately clear – is under investigation.

Buckingham Palace said no members of the royal family were inside the building at the time of the incident and that the gate is being repaired, according to Reuters.

Last May, a man was arrested for allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace just days ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

KATE MIDDLETON’S FIRST ROYAL APPEARANCE AFTER SURGERY ANNOUNCED

In that incident, specialists attended and carried out a “controlled explosion” as a precaution, police said, without elaborating.

A man was also arrested in December 2022 after setting a small fire outside of Buckingham Palace’s front gates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage from that event showed two officers tackling the man to the ground before arresting him on suspicion of criminal damage.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.