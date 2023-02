Suspected Haitian gang member tied to murders of 6 cops arrested

A Haitian man believed to be a member of the gang involved in the recent killings of six Haitian police officers was arrested in the neighboring Dominican Republic and deported, authorities said Wednesday.

The man was arrested along with five other Haitians who were by his side during a police operation in the southwestern Dominican town of Duverge, police said. The town is located near the border that Haiti and the Dominican Republic share on the island of Hispaniola.

The six officers with Haiti’s National Police were killed in late January after authorities say a gang attacked a police station in the central town of Liancourt. Another nine police officers were killed elsewhere during that time.

