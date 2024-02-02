Suspected illegal migrants land boat on San Diego beach and flee into wealthy village

Fox News has obtained footage of a speedboat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach in California on Tuesday and then fleeing into a wealthy seaside village.

The video, which was taken by a local resident who was in the water at the time, shows a white-colored speedboat dashing up toward Marine Street beach in La Jolla, about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego.

The group of around eight men can then be seen jumping off the boat and storming the beach. They run up through the beach and scatter into the village, leaving the boat abandoned in the water.

Jack Enright, the resident who shot the footage, told Fox News’ Bill Melugin that he was in the water and saw the speedboat whiz past him.

“I was taking photos of the waves on my GoPro in the water when all of a sudden I saw a boat flooring it right at me toward the beach,” Enright said.

“I moved slightly south and began recording. The boat then beached itself and eight or so people ran off the boat.”

“At that point, I was a bit worried they may be armed and kept a distance [and] continued to record.”

It is unclear if the migrants were ever caught.

La Jolla is home to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, who bought a mansion there for $20.8 million in 2019, according to NBC. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, previously lived in La Jolla but sold his mansion there in 2021 for $23.5 million, according to The San Diego Tribune.

The beach is about 23 miles north of the southern border, although migrants are increasingly using boats to evade authorities, with San Diego becoming an ever more popular landing spot.

A separate video posted online last week showed another boat full of about 20 migrants land on a beach in La Jolla before they eventually fled the scene.

From September through November, U.S. border authorities have dropped off more than 42,000 people on San Diego County streets with no direction or assistance, The San Diego Tribune reported, citing county officials.

Those figures do not take into consideration the suspected illegal migrants like the ones seen in the videos.

The large majority of illegal crossings at the southern border are now happening in Arizona and California as a shift away from Texas continues, Melugin reports.

CBP sources told him there were 5,240 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the southern border Wednesday, 3,854 of them (73.5%) were in Arizona and California.