Swedish police say several people injured in apparent shooting

Several people were injured in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday after a series of loud bangs that indicated gunfire, police said, without immediately providing any further details on what might have happened.

In a statement, the police said they had received calls from members of the public who heard noises that sounded like gunshots being fired in the city center. Emergency services are on the scene, the police added.

“Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire,” the statement said.

A local hospital declined to comment on the condition of those injured.

Police said they had cordoned off a large area and had begun an investigation.

Ten people were killed in February in the Swedish city of Örebro in the country’s deadliest ever mass shooting, in which a 35-year-old unemployed loner opened fire on students and teachers at an adult education center.

The Nordic country’s right-wing government subsequently said it would seek to tighten gun laws.