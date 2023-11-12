Taiwan says Chinese government sent seven aircraft, five ships near island

China’s military sent over seven aircraft sorties and five ships operating around the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said.

On Saturday, mainland China’s military, known formally as the People’s Liberation Army, said that seven aircraft sorties and five ships were detected near the island in a 24-hour period.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, flies warplanes toward the self-governing island on a near-daily basis.

When asked about the activity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has previously said that there is no such thing as a “median line” because the island of Taiwan, although self-governing, is recognized officially as part of Chinese territory.

CHINA FLIES MORE THAN 150 MILITARY PLANES TOWARD TAIWAN AN ISLAND CONDEMNS MILITARY ‘HARASSMENT’

Most of the international community, including the U.S., formally recognizes the “One-China” policy, although President Biden said the U.S. would respond should China invade the island – a comment the White House later walked back.

CHINA DEPLOYS OVER 40 PLANES TO TAIWAN STRAIT, IS MASSING FORCES AT COASTAL MILITARY BASES, TAIWAN WARNS

In recent months, China has continued its aggressive effort to expand its influence throughout the Pacific, which includes large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan. The U.S. is Taiwan’s main supplier of arms and opposes any attempt to change Taiwan’s status by force.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, which is when the Communists took control of mainland China. The losing Nationalists fled to Taiwan and were allowed to set up their own government on the island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only a few foreign nations give the island official diplomatic recognition.

The Associated Press and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.