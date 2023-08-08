Teen boy killed, woman injured on French amusement park ride: report

A teenage boy died and a woman was injured after falling off an amusement park ride in France, authorities said Sunday.

The death of the 17-year-old occurred in the resort town of Cap d’Agde on France’s southern coast after strong winds rocked the ride at Luna Park, The Sun reported. The victim fell around 180 feet.

“Two people were victims of an accident while using the Adrenaline attraction. An adolescent aged 17 died of his injuries and a young woman of 19 was taken to hospital at Montpellier as an absolute emergency (case),” local prosecutor Raphael Balland stated.

The amusement park ride reaches speeds of up to 70 mph, according to reports. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old woman was in critical condition in a hospital.

The accident prompted the park’s closure on Sunday.

Cap d’Adge mayor Gilles d’Ettore told AFP that Saturday night had been very windy, which is “very rare for Agde.” He said there was no local by-law for halting the ride in the event of wind at the popular seaside resort on France’s Mediterranean coast.