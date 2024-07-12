Teenager falls ’30 to 40 feet’ from amusement park ride, in critical condition

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling up to 40 feet from an amusement park ride in Canada Thursday, according to reports.

CP24 reported that the teen fell from the Swing of the Century ride, which Canada’s Wonderland calls “an attraction ideal for the whole family.”

The incident occurred Thursday around 2:45 pm, according to police.

“We attended a call at the park at 2:42 p.m. yesterday for reports of an injured person. There was nothing considered criminal in this incident and we stayed to assist paramedics. A 17-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre,” York Regional Police shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

“Park medical staff and EMS responded, and the guest was taken to hospital. An incident investigation is underway,” a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland shared in an email to CTV News Toronto.

“The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority,” added the park spokesperson.

According to Canada’s Wonderland website, the “Swing of the Century was one of the 26 original rides located on-site when the Park opened on May 23, 1981.”

Rider safety information on the website describes the ride as “a chair swing family ride with free hanging seats suspended from an elevated, rotating, and slanting tower. Riders will rotate in a circular motion as the tower begins to rise.”

Circumstances of how the teen fell from the ride and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Canada’s Wonderland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.