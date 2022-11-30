Thai Buddhist monks in temple test positive for meth: report

Four Buddhist monks in Thailand have been sent to rehab after testing positive for methamphetamine, according to reports.

The monks, including the abbot at a temple in Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district, tested positive for the drug on Monday, Thai officials told an official told Agence France-Presse.

“The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making,” said the official, Boonlert Thintapthai.

Merit-making is a Buddhist practice that involves followers donating food to monks as a good deed. More monks will be sent to the temple to resume operations inside.

Thailand is a major drug transit point for methamphetamine coming from neighboring Myanmar, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said.

