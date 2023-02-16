Thai soccer player rescued from flooded cave in 2018 died in England from head injury: report

The young soccer player who died in England this week after his team was dramatically rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 is reported to have suffered a head injury from an accidental fall.

Duangpetch “Dom” Promthep, of the “Wild Boars” team, was one of 12 players who, along with their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm in June 2018.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old was found unconscious in his dorm room at the soccer academy he had been attending in Leicestershire since late 2022, the BBC reported. He later died at a local hospital.

The BBC, citing Thai media, said reports indicated Promthep that suffered a head injury.

The head of a monastery in Chiang Rai told the Bangkok Post that Promthep’s mother had called him around 6 a.m. local time Wednesday to tell him that her son had died.

Phra Khu Prayut Jetiyanukarn said to the newspaper that initial reports stated the former captain of the soccer team had suffered an accidental fall, and despite being put on a ventilator at the hospital, he wasn’t able to survive.

An autopsy reportedly is ongoing.

Leicestershire Police told the BBC that Promthep’s death is not being classified as suspicious.