The world’s tallest snowman, measuring 122 feet, built by residents in Bethel, Maine

The snowwoman may be melted but the record still stands.

The residents of Bethel, Maine, have been proud holders of the same world record for about 25 years.

Currently, according to Guinness World Records, the tallest snowperson ever built was completed on Feb. 26, 2008 in Bethel.

The snowwoman, Olympia, took about a month to complete. The residents of Bethel were no strangers to the tall order of creating a gigantic snowperson like the one they made in 2008, as they broke their own record.

The first record-breaking snowperson created in Bethel was made in 1999. The first snowman, Angus King of the Mountain, was named after the governor of Maine at the time, Angus King.

In 2008, the residents of Bethel got together to break their existing record.

When Olympia was complete, the snow structure measured 122 feet and 1 inch tall, according to Guinness World Records.

The snowwoman, named after a Maine U.S. senator at the time, Olympia Snowe, was made using a whopping 13 million pounds of snow.

In a video on the Guinness World Record’s page regarding the record, large construction trucks can be seen carrying piles of snow, with cranes lifting the snow to the top of the chilly creation.

Accessories of the snowwoman included eyelashes made of skis, a nose made from chicken wire and painted cheesecloth and lips created with red car tires.

The buttons of the snowwoman were made using three truck tires, and the arms were made of 30-foot-tall spruce trees.

Even though the snowwoman has since melted, the title still stands in Bethel, according to Guinness World Records.

Though Guinness World Records still regards the Olympia snowwoman that stood in Bethel as the world’s tallest snowperson, others have attempted to take the title.

In February 2020, the record was seemingly broken by a snowman created called Riesi in Donnersbachwald, Austria.

At the time, several outlets shared the news that the record had been broken, as the snowman built in Austria was a couple feet taller than Olympia.

Today, the official Guinness World Record website states Olympia as the record holder.

According to the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce’s website, the snowman built in Austria had been disqualified for an unknown reason.

The Bethel Chamber of Commerce was simply told, “if it’s in the book, you still have the record,” the Chamber of Commerce’s website states.