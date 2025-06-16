Tourist caught-on-camera smashing crystal-studded ‘Van Gogh’ chair at art museum

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tourist was caught-on-camera crushing a Swarovski crystal-encrusted chair inside a museum in Italy – then taking off.

The Palazzo Maffei in Verona took to social media to expose the tourist’s actions as he was caught sitting on the chair, causing it to collapse and fall to the ground.

“The nightmare of every museum has become a reality, even at Palazzo Maffei,” the museum wrote in a post on their Facebook page, with the surveillance video attached.

“What you just saw would be ridiculous if it hadn’t, unfortunately, actually happened,” a museum employee says during the video.

The museum pointed out that the tourists conveniently waited for security to leave before making their move and capturing the photo.

The chair was described as being “extremely fragile.”

“An irresponsible gesture caused serious damage to Nicola Bolla’s ‘Van Gogh’ chair, a very delicate work, entirely covered in hundreds of Swarovski crystals,” the museum said.

The museum said they were unsure for several days if they would be able to restore the chair.

“We were truly worried it might not be possible to restore it,” the museum said.

However, thanks to efforts by numerous individuals, the museum shared that they were able to successfully save the work of art.

“Heartfelt thanks go to the police, our security department and the restorers, whose valuable work allowed the recovery of the work,” the museum shared.

“We share this episode not only for the record, but to start a real awareness campaign on the value of art and the respect it is due.”

It’s unclear how much it cost to fix the art display. It is also unclear if the culprits were ever identified or if they would face any consequences.

