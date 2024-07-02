Tourist plane crashes onto highway in France, killing three: video

Horrifying video shows the aftermath of a deadly tourist plane crash on a highway in France on Sunday.

The crash took place on the A4 highway near Collegien, a small commune in the Seine-et-Marne region of the country. Collegien is roughly 18 miles east of Paris.

Three people, a woman and two men, were killed in the crash. According to Storyful, the plane had two other occupants, but their statuses are unknown.

Social media footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic next to the mangled plane, which appeared to be lying upside down.

In the video, smoke was billowing from the scene as emergency officials tended to the crash.

Local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier told the French newspaper Le Parisian that the pilot “very likely” hit a high voltage line shortly after the plane took off. Local reports say that Bladier is investigating the situation as a possible involuntary manslaughter.

Plane crashes next to or on highways are rare. In August 2023, a small aircraft crashed on the side of a Malaysian highway, killing at least nine people.

In February, two people died in a plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida.

French authorities are actively investigating the situation. No other information is known at this time.