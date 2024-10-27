Truck ramming attack near Israeli army base leaves 1 dead, dozens injured; suspect killed

A suspect rammed a truck into a bus stop near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, injuring at least 35 people in what local authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack, according to reports, with one victim dying of his injuries.

In the city of Ramat Hasharon, in the area of Glilot northeast of Tel Aviv, the truck slammed into a bus that had stopped to drop off passengers, as Israelis were returning to work after a week-long holiday.

The bus stop is near an army base and the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Some victims were left trapped under the truck. Civilians shot and killed the truck driver, who allegedly got out with a knife, Tazpit Press Service (TPS), an international Israeli news agency, reported.

The Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv announced later on Sunday that one person injured in the attack died, TPS reported.

The truck driver was a resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Qalansawe, police sources told TPS.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist group praised the suspected attack but did not claim it, according to the Associated Press. TPS reported that many of those hurt were elderly retirees who were traveling to a museum. At least one victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to TPS.

Also near the scene are several army intelligence units that have been targeted by missile strikes from the Lebanese-based terrorist group Hezbollah.

Iran’s supreme leader, meanwhile, said Israeli strikes on the country over the weekend “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” while stopping short of calling for retaliation, suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes attacked military targets in Iran in response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack earlier this month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the strikes “severely harmed” Iran and achieved all of Israel’s goals.

“The air force struck throughout Iran. We severely harmed Iran’s defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed toward us,” Netanyahu said in his first public comments on the strikes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.