Trudeau declares himself ‘proud feminist’ after lamenting Harris loss to Trump as setback for women

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday declared himself a “proud feminist” as he lamented Vice President Harris’ loss to President-elect Trump in the 2024 presidential election as just one recent example of a setback for women’s progress.

Trudeau delivered remarks in Ottawa at a gala for Equal Voice, an organization that works to improve gender representation in Canada’s politics.

“We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult, march towards progress,” Trudeau said. “And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president.”

“Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack, overtly and subtly,” Trudeau continued. “I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a proud feminist. You will always have an ally in me and in my government.”

Trudeau’s remarks come as relations between the U.S. and Canada grow tense over immigration and the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.

Trudeau jetted into Mar-a-Lago unannounced on Nov. 29, just days after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over failures by both nations to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.

Both Trump and Trudeau called the meeting “very productive.”

Sources later told Fox News that Trudeau had told Trump he cannot levy the tariff because it would kill the Canadian economy completely. Trump retorted by asking, so your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?

Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, sources told Fox News.

