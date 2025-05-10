Trump announces India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president declared in his Saturday morning post.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.