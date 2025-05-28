Trump claims Canada ‘considering’ offer of free Golden Dome in exchange for becoming 51st state

U.S. President Donald Trump purported on Tuesday that Canada was “considering” giving up its statehood in exchange for protection by the proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system at no cost, despite Canadian officials repeatedly stating that the country is not for sale.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They are considering the offer!” he claimed.

Trump has threatened in recent months to annex Canada, an idea fiercely rebuked by Canadian officials and their citizens.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, who secured an election win last month in part due to Canadians’ opposition to Trump’s wish to make the country part of the U.S., told Trump earlier this month that his country “won’t be for sale, ever.”

King Charles III, who is recognized as Canada’s sovereign, gave a speech before the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday in which he appeared to reject Trump’s idea of purchasing the North American country and making it the 51st U.S. state.

“Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away,” he said. “And that, by staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians.”

As for the “Golden Dome,” Trump announced last week that the U.S. had officially selected the architecture for the missile defense system that would create a network of satellites to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming ballistic missiles.

The U.S. president said the project would cost $175 billion to build and that it was expected to be “fully operational” within three years. He also said Canada would be included in its safety net.

“Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it. So we’ll be talking to them; they want to have protection also,” Trump said at the time.

Carney’s office said last week that there were “active discussions” between the U.S. and Canada on current and new security programs, including the “Golden Dome.”

“Canadians gave the prime minister a strong mandate to negotiate a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States,” a spokesperson for Carney told BBC News.

“To that end, the prime minister and his ministers are having wide-ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts. These discussions naturally include strengthening [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome,” the spokesperson continued.