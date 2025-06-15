Trump promises to respond with ‘full strength and might’ of US military if Iran attacks America

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. had “nothing to do with” Israel’s attack against Iran but warned that any attack against the U.S. would be met with the “full strength and might” of the U.S. military.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early morning hours of Sunday.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he continued. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

NETANYAHU CALLS ON IRANIAN CITIZENS TO SEIZE ‘OPPORTUNITY’ FOR REGIME CHANGE

Trump’s comments came hours after the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on the headquarters of the Iranian Defense Ministry and a nuclear project, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly strikes.

“The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project,” the IDF wrote on X. “The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.”

Despite Trump’s statement, Iran says it has evidence that the U.S. was involved in the attack.

TOP ADVISOR TO IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKES, STATE MEDIA SAYS

“We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told foreign diplomats in a meeting broadcast on state TV.

The attacks traded by Israel and Iran represented the latest violence since a surprise offensive by Israel two days earlier seeking to decimate Tehran’s nuclear program.

At least 10 Israeli victims were killed and at least 180 were injured in Iranian missile strikes overnight, while casualty figures were not immediately available in Iran, where Israel targeted Tehran’s Defense Ministry headquarters as well as locations it alleged were associated with the country’s nuclear program.

The Israeli military alleged the locations were “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”

U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its offensive targeting Iran starting on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iranian missiles targeted fuel production facilities for Israeli fighter jets, although this has not been acknowledged by Israel.

Planned negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s nuclear program were canceled amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, raising questions about when and how an end to the fighting could come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.