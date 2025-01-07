Trump reinforces ‘all hell will break out’ if hostages not returned by inauguration

President-elect Trump reiterated that “all hell will break out” if the hostages still held in Gaza have not been freed by the time he enters office in two weeks on Jan. 20.

Trump was asked about the threats he first levied in early December at the Hamas terrorist organization that has continued to hold some 96 hostages, only 50 of whom are still assessed to be alive, including three Americans.

“All hell will break out,” Trump said, speaking alongside Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East and who has begun participating in cease-fire negotiations alongside the Biden administration and leaders from Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas.

“If those hostages aren’t back – I don’t want to hurt your negotiation – if they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East,” he added in reference to Witkoff.

Trump again refused to detail what this would mean for Hamas and the Trump transition team has not detailed for Fox News Digital what sort of action the president-elect might take.

In response to a reporter who pressed him on his meaning, Trump said, “Do I have to define it for you?”

“I don’t have to say any more, but that’s what it is,” he added.

Witkoff said he would be heading to the Middle East either Tuesday night or Wednesday to continue cease-fire negotiations.

In the weeks leading up to the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays, there was a renewed sense of optimism that a cease-fire could finally be on the horizon after a series of talks over the prior 14 months had not only failed to bring the hostages home, but saw a mounting number of hostages killed in captivity. Once again, though, no deal was pushed through before the New Year.

After nearly 460 days since the hostages were first taken in Gaza in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, Witkoff appeared to be holding onto hope that a deal could be secured in the near future.

“I think that we’ve had some really great progress. And I’m really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president,” Witkoff told reporters. “I actually believe that we’re working in tandem in a really good way. But it’s the president – his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation and so, hopefully, it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives.”

In addition to the roughly 50 people believed to be alive and in Hamas captivity, the terrorist group is believed to be holding at least 38 who were taken hostage and then killed while in captivity, as well as at least seven who are believed to have been killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and then taken into Gaza.