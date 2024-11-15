Trump said to lift all military restrictions on Israel on 1st day in office according to reports

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, President-elect Donald Trump has promised to lift all restrictions and delays on the supply of military equipment and ammunition to Israel immediately after his inauguration, Israeli Channel 12 News reports.

The assurance from Trump’s team came as Israel is considering a 60-day cease-fire with Hezbollah, which would provide a window until Trump takes office and implements the promised changes.

Sources indicate that this commitment from Trump’s administration clarifies Israel’s willingness to temporarily halt military actions, with the understanding that support will resume without delay once Trump is in office.

Unnamed Israeli officials have confirmed the reports from Israeli media to Fox News Digital.

Currently, U.S. restrictions include an embargo on a certain weapons shipment and limitations on various combat-related equipment, even if they do not involve explosive ordnance. This embargo has impacted Israel’s defense capabilities, especially as the military now contends with active fronts in both Lebanon and Gaza, requiring strict control over ammunition and supply use.

This pledge to lift all military supply restrictions, starting from Trump’s first day in office, would allow Israel to replenish its stockpiles and alleviate current constraints. With the 60-day cease-fire, Israel aims to temporarily suspend hostilities until the new administration takes office, enabling a resumption of full military operations if necessary, without the existing limitations.

On Thursday, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon’s Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to halt fighting between armed group Hezbollah and Israel, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is increasing military pressure in Lebanon, operating along the second line of villages to further diminish Hezbollah’s capabilities, alongside airstrikes in Syria and Beirut’s Dahiya district.

IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari commented on the truce negotiations, stating, “The IDF’s role is to clear out terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon and ensure that Hezbollah cannot threaten Israeli citizens from there. This is our duty, and we must create the conditions that enable the political echelon to take diplomatic action.”

Channel 12’s chief political analyst, Amit Segal, who first reported the story, told Fox News Digital that “The Trump administration’s commitment grants Israel greater operational freedom—whether to pursue a cease-fire in Lebanon or, if needed, to take more decisive action with U.S. backing and no restrictions.”

Segal added that a cease-fire with Lebanon at this stage signals that Israel’s northern objectives have been met, effectively decoupling the northern and southern fronts. While there may be progress toward calm in the north, he clarified, this development does not extend to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump transition team for comment on the Ch. 12 report but did not get a response.