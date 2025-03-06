Trump sticking to Gaza relocation plan, as White House seems to dismiss Egyptian proposal

President Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza remains unwavering, despite ongoing regional discussions.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes emphasized that the Egyptian proposal for Gaza’s reconstruction does not reflect the grim realities on the ground.

“The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance. President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region,” Hughes said.

Citing a Reuters report, The Times of Israel said that talks were held on Wednesday evening between senior U.S., Egyptian, Qatari and Hamas officials. The report added that the talks between U.S. and Egyptian officials also focused on plans for the future governance of Gaza.

PRESSURED BY TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN, ARAB COUNTRIES MEET IN EGYPT TO DISCUSS ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also voiced strong reservations about the Egyptian proposal, which was endorsed at a recent Arab summit in Cairo. The ministry’s statement criticized the plan for overlooking the violence of Oct. 7, 2023 and Hamas’ ongoing role in Gaza.

“The statement issued at the Emergency Summit fails to address the realities of the situation following October 7th, remaining rooted in outdated perspectives,” the Israeli government said. “Notably, Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack, which led to thousands of Israeli deaths and kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity.” The Israeli response also pointed to the Arab League’s reluctance to confront Hamas, emphasizing the group’s destabilizing impact and its hindrance to peace efforts.

THE HISTORY OF GAZA AMID TRUMP’S PLAN TO REBUILD ENCLAVE

However, Hamas expressed support for Egypt’s plan, with spokespersons welcoming the initiative and calling for the full allocation of resources to ensure its success. This backing underscores the challenges of any reconstruction effort in Gaza, where Hamas’ involvement poses a severe threat to both the population in Gaza and the broader region.

Egypt’s 112-page reconstruction plan envisions rebuilding Gaza in stages by 2030, with an estimated cost of $53 billion. The plan includes clearing debris and recycling rubble, part of which would be used to expand Gaza’s coastline. It also outlines the construction of hundreds of thousands of housing units, an airport, a commercial harbor, and recreational parks.

While Egyptian officials have stressed the need for a technocratic administration to govern Gaza until a reformed Palestinian Authority can take over, the plan is contingent on substantial financial backing from Gulf Arab states, which are crucial to the reconstruction’s success.

Before Trump proposed resettling Gazans outside the enclave, Egypt and other Arab states had shown little interest in Gaza’s reconstruction. However, since Egypt has ruled out accepting displaced Palestinians for “national security” reasons, it now feels compelled to formulate an alternative plan. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the proposal would enable the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring Palestinians are able to “stay on their land without displacement.”

Despite these developments, the White House and Israel continue to assert that a broader solution, one that removes Hamas from power- remains essential for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.