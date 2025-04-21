Trump, world leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

U.S. President Donald Trump and various other world leaders issued comments responding to the news that Pope Francis passed away on Monday.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump declared in a post on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance, who had just met with the pontiff on Easter Sunday, noted that he was happy to see the pope, who was clearly quite ill.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID,” Vance said in a post on X, along with a link to the homily. “It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

The White House X account issued a post that read, “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis.”

The UK’s King Charles III said that he and his wife were very sad to hear about the pope’s death.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” the king said in his message.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month. We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended condolences on behalf of his country.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church,” Starmer noted in a post on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also weighed in.

“Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world,” she said in a post on X.

Narenda Modi, prime minister of India, posted on X: “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” Modi added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also offered condolences, both in a post on X, and while speaking at an event alongside U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday.

“I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel – the Holy Land – on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis. A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect,” Herzog declared in the post.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope.”

French President Emmanuel Macron declared in a tweet, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him. To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts.”

Fox News’ Tim Santhouse contributed to this report