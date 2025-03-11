Trump’s Scottish golf resort vandalized by pro-Palestine group over Gaza stance

President Donald Trump’s highly acclaimed Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was vandalized with graffiti overnight Friday by pro-Palestine activists who also dug holes into one of the course’s fairways.

Drone footage shows the resort’s clubhouse splattered with red paint while giant white letters reading “Gaza Is Not For Sale” were painted on an area next to a green.

The lamp post at the resort’s entrance was also damaged while graffiti reading “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” were sprayed on the entrance’s wall.

The group Palestine Action took responsibility following Trump’s plans for the future of Gaza, which could see millions of Palestinians displaced.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” the group said in a statement.

Trump received heavy criticism last month when he suggested the U.S. take over Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu. His proposal would involve the relocation of Palestinians and turning the enclave into what he describes as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump’s Turnberry golf course and hotel is located in southwest Scotland and has three courses – two 18-hole courses and one 9 hole course — with the venue previously hosting four Open Championships. However, it hasn’t staged the event since Trump bought the course in 2014 and renovated several holes.

It wasn’t immediately clear which course had been vandalized.

The Alisa Course, its signature course, is named after an uninhibited volcanic island, Ailsa Craig, set across from the property that is half a billion years old. The course consistently ranks among the world’s top 10 golf courses.

“Yesterday, it was ranked #3 golf course in Europe. Today, it’s shut,” Palestine Action wrote on X.

The resort is one of two that Trump, via the Trump Organization, operates in Scotland, with the second being Trump International Scotland in Aberdeen. The president is an avid golfer and his mother hailed from Scotland.

Police in Scotland said they are investigating the incident.

“Around 4.40 a.m. on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

Separately on Saturday, a man waving a Palestinian flag climbed the Elizabeth Tower – commonly known as Big Ben – at London’s Palace of Westminster.

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.