Two U.S. Marines ambushed, assaulted by mob of Turkish nationalists: ‘Yankee, go home!’

A mob of Turkish nationalists attacked U.S. Marines in western Turkey on Monday, resulting in the arrests of 15 people.

The incident took place in Izmir, which is located on Turkey’s Aegean coast. In a statement, the Izmir governor’s office said the assailants belonged to the Youth Union of Turkey, which is connected to the nationalist Vatan Party.

The governor said that the victims, who were assigned to the USS Wasp, were “physically attacked.” The service members were identified as “soldiers” by authorities, but are U.S. Marines.

Video posted to social media showed service members in civilian clothing yelling for help as they were restrained by a group of anti-American men.

The footage also shows an attacker throwing a plastic bag onto a victim’s head as the crowd chanted, “Yankee, go home!”

Five U.S. service members intervened during the incident, and authorities eventually arrested all 15 of the men who attacked the Marines.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey confirmed the incident in a statement published on social media on Monday, and said that the Marines are safe.

“We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe,” the embassy said.

“We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation.”

In a statement obtained by Reuters, the Youth Union of Turkey said the attack was “deserved” and criticized U.S. support of Israel.

“U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country,” the nationalists said. “Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve.”

