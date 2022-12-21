U.S. forces capture six ISIS militants in series of helicopter raids in Syria

U.S. forces captured six ISIS militants in a series of helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the last 48 hours, Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday.

The captured terrorists include al-Zubaydi, whom CENTCOM describes as an Islamic State Syria Province Senior Official involved in orchestrating attacks in Syria.

“These partnered operations reaffirm CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in a statement.

“The capture of these ISIS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks.”

About 900 U.S. troops are still stationed in Syria, partnering with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and other allied groups in operations against ISIS.

Two SDF fighters were injured in one of the raids. No civilians were killed or injured, according to an initial assessment by CENTCOM.

A U.S. helicopter raid in eastern Syria killed two ISIS militants earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.