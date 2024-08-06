U.S. forces destroy multiple Houthi weapons, vehicles in past 24 hours: CENTCOM

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that American forces recently destroyed three uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) belonging to Houthis.

CENTCOM said that the drones were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Gulf of Aden. The weapons were all destroyed between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

CENTCOM added that U.S. forces also destroyed three other weapons and vessels belonging to the Houthis within the past 24 hours.

“Separately, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed surface vessel (USV), one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and one Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) in the Red Sea,” the press release continued.

CENTCOM said that the weapons “presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.”

“This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed a Houthi drone specialist on July 30. The confirmation came after “several” U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base.

“Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment,” the official told Fox News. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating between Israel and its adversaries since the Hezbollah attack on kids running across a soccer field in the Golan Heights killed a dozen, and the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. On Monday, CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla met with the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

“Your arrival in Israel at this time is a direct translation of U.S. support for Israel into action,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said of the meeting. “The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakable.”

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin, Liz Friden and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.