UAE arrests 3 in death of missing Abu Dhabi rabbi, Israel decries ‘abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism’

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of an Abu Dhabi rabbi who had been missing for several days.

The UAE Ministry of Interior said three “perpetrators” were arrested and the “necessary legal procedures were initiated” after the body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan was discovered earlier Sunday.

“The Ministry warned clearly and firmly that it will use all available legal powers to deal severely and without leniency with anyone who dares to take any actions or acts that seek to destabilize society or threaten its security, stressing its full readiness to take the utmost deterrent measures to ensure the protection of the gains of coexistence and social peace in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the UAE said in a statement shared to X.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli officials had announced that Kogan was found dead. His family reported him missing on Thursday.

“The UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X. “The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the start of the event and is continuing to assist it at this difficult time; his family in Israel has also been updated.”

“The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement added.

RABBI FEARED KIDNAPPED, KILLED BY TERRORISTS AFTER GOING MISSING, PROMPTING INVESTIGATION

Kogan was an emissary of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, a prominent and highly observant branch of Hasidic Judaism based in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood in New York City.

The 28-year-old was a resident of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates when he went missing on Thursday. He is a citizen of both Moldova and Israel.

According to his LinkedIn, Kogan worked as a recruiter and was “passionate about volunteering and serving [his] community.”

‘CHEERLEADING FOR TERRORISM’: TWITCH STAR CALLED FOR NEW 9/11, DISMISSED HORROR OF OCT 7

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced its investigation into the unusual disappearance on Saturday. At the time, the statement said the disappearance appeared to be related to “a terrorist incident” but did not elaborate.

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior had confirmed it was investigating Kogan’s disappearance, but described his citizenship solely as a “Moldovan national.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store that Kogan managed on Dubai’s busy Al Wasl Road, was shut Sunday, according to the Associated Press. It had been a target of anti-Israel protests.

Kogan’s wife, Rivky, is a U.S. citizen who lived with him in the UAE. She is the niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.