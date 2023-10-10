UAE warns Syria to not get involved in Israel-Hamas war: report

The United Arab Emirates warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to refrain from intervening in the Israel-Hamas war or allow attacks on Israel from Syrian soil.

Axios reported the news first, citing two UAE sources briefed on the matter.

Foreign leaders outside Israel are concerned the war could spill into neighboring Lebanon or escalate into a regional conflict, the news outlet said.

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 900 ISRAELIS DEAD

Officials from the UAE sent their messages to high-level Syrian officials and briefed the Biden administration about their communication with the Syrians, according to the two sources. Following the attacks on Israel by Hamas, the UAE foreign ministry condemned the fighting.

“Civilians on both sides must always have full protection under international humanitarian law and must never be a target of conflict,” the ministry said.

The UAE in 2020 became the first Gulf nation to normalize relations with Israel.

Syria is currently still involved in a civil war. Most of Southern Syria is controlled by al-Assad’s government, which has seen support from Russia and Iran.

On Monday, leaders from the United States, Germany, Britain, France and Italy issued a joint statement condemning the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

“In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages,” said the statement by President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

PROGRESSIVE DEM SLAMS ‘REPREHENSIBLE AND REPULSIVE’ RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL AFTER ‘SQUAD’ REMARKS

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region,” the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes following attacks in which Hamas terrorist fighters infiltrated Israel and killed and kidnapped civilians and some military personnel.

In addition, Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terror group in Lebanon, has fired rockets into Israel.