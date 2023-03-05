UK PM Sunak vows to deport all illegal immigrants: ‘You will not be able to stay’

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned illegal immigrants entering the country that they would be deported and “will not be able to stay” on Sunday.

Sunak made the vow in a Sunday interview as the U.K. faces a steady flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe. Sunak’s government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English Channel.

“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak told U.K. media.

Much like the U.S., Britain currently has laws allowing illegal immigrants to claim asylum after crossing the border. The migrants are typically allowed to stay while their case is being litigated, but the new legislation would prevent such migrants from claiming asylum in the first place, the BBC reported.

"Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats,"

The illegal immigration crackdown from America’s closest ally comes as the U.S. itself faces an unprecedented crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has tracked more than 230,000 migrant encounters each month since October, up from 100,000 per month when President Biden took office.

In comparison, the U.K. tracked just 45,000 migrants crossing the English Channel in 2022, according to Reuters.

Like Sunak, Biden has faced growing calls to address the crisis at the border.

