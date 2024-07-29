UK stabbing spree leaves 2 kids dead, 9 others injured at Taylor Swift-themed event: ‘Deeply shocking’

Two children have died and nine others have been injured Monday in the United Kingdom after a 17-year-old carried out a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children, police say.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said six of the children injured in the attack that happened around noon in Southport — a town north of Liverpool — are in critical condition, while two adults have been critically injured as well.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack inside,” Kennedy said. “We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who are being attacked.”

The suspect, a 17-year-old from Banks, a village outside of Southport, has been taken into custody and is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder, according to police.

MANHUNT IN UK FOR SUSPECT WITH CROSSBOW ENDS AFTER WIFE, 2 DAUGHTERS OF BBC COMMENTATOR KILLED IN HOME

The North West Ambulance Service earlier said it “treated eight patients with stab injuries” who were transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and other facilities.

The children’s hospital said in its own statement that “our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy” and that it asks parents to bring their children there only “if it is urgent.”

A local resident told Sky News that his mother was nearby when the attack occurred and that she saw bodies “covered in blood.”

“She goes out, and she goes round to see what happened, and all she said was she saw the members of police or ambulance carrying out a few bodies of girls,” Ryan Carney told Sky News.

“They were in white, but they were covered in red. Covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children,” Carney added, noting that one woman was screaming that she couldn’t find her child.

“They let her into the cordon, and she ran down, and all you could hear is her screaming and crying, saying ‘That’s my child, that’s my child’ in the bodies,” he reportedly added.

BRITISH PRISON REFORM WILL RELEASE CONVICTS AFTER SERVING 40% OF TERM TO COMBAT OVERCROWDING: REPORTS

Merseyside Police confirmed a “number of reported casualties” from the incident, saying officers responded to a property on Hart Street.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident,” they said. “There is no wider threat to the public.”

“At this early stage, inquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing,” police later said in a statement. “We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the stabbing spree “horrendous and deeply shocking.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response,” he said. “I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Ian Leonard contributed to this report.