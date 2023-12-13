Ukraine-Russia war: Putin’s army has suffered 315,000 casualties, report says

At least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured so far in the war in Ukraine, amounting to nearly 90% of its personnel when the conflict started, a report says.

The statistic was highlighted in a declassified U.S. intelligence report that assessed Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 with 360,000 troops, a source familiar with the document told Reuters.

“The scale of losses has forced Russia to take extraordinary measures to sustain its ability to fight. Russia declared a partial mobilization of 300,000 personnel in late 2022 and has relaxed standards to allow recruitment of convicts and older civilians,” the source quoted the intelligence report as saying.

The report also said Russia started the war with 3,100 tanks but has since lost 2,200 of them, and after backfilling its army with T-62 tanks produced in the 1970s, it only has about 1,300 tanks on the battlefield, according to Reuters, citing the source.

UKRAINE OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN 50 INJURED BY RUSSIAN BALLISTIC MISSILES TARGETING KYIV

The figures come as Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, injuring at least 53 people, officials said.

Ukraine’s air defense systems took down all 10 ballistic missiles targeting the capital at about 3 a.m., Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram.

Falling debris resulted in injuries and Kyiv’s military administration said 35 buildings were damaged.

UKRAINE AID THREATENS TO FALL THROUGH CRAKS AS REPUBLICANS, DEMOCRATS PLAY BLAME GAME

President Biden on Tuesday also announced an additional $200 million military aid package to Ukraine to help it in its ongoing fight against Russia.

That announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the White House and meeting with congressional leaders to plead for more U.S. aid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just signed another $200 million drawdown for the Department of Defense for Ukraine, and that’ll be coming,” Biden told reporters during an on-camera meeting in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy.

Fox News’ Landon Mion and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.