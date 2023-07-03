Ukrainian officials report drone strikes shot down over Kyiv

Ukrainian officials reported a bombardment of drone strikes late Saturday into Sunday in the capital city of Kyiv.

The Russian strikes were reportedly shot down before making contact, and the city was spared damage, according to official communications from the Kyiv military administration.

Ukrainian officials reported three private homes were damaged by falling debris in two districts of the city.

One resident suffered a leg injury in the exchange and received medical attention.

Russian bombs in residential areas remain a significant concern for Ukrainian citizens caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

A Russian missile struck the RIA Pizza restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk Tuesday evening. The attack killed at least 11 people and injured 56 others, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukrainian forces appear to have broken through Russian lines into the Donbas region that Moscow had previously controlled since 2014, British intelligence said Tuesday.

The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian airborne forces have made “small advances” east of the village of Krasnohorivka, near Donetsk, which previously sat on the “old Lines of Control.”

Russian-backed forces under the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic had been fighting with Ukrainian military forces in the eastern region for eight years leading up to Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

