UN blames Israelis for attack on compound but doesn’t mention Hamas, says forced to reduce Gaza footprint

The United Nations is once again under the microscope for blaming Israel for an attack on a compound as it opts to curb its footprint in Gaza, according to the world body.

The spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement noting the U.N. had “taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza” even as “humanitarian needs soar.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric claimed that “information currently available” indicated that a strike on the U.N.’s Deir al Balah compound on March 19 was “caused by an Israeli tank.” One U.N. employee was killed in the incident, and six others were wounded, Dujarric said.

On the date of the incident, the Israel Defense Forces Tweeted that “contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike a U.N. compound in Deir el Balah.” The IDF asked media outlets “to act with caution regarding unverified reports.”

The IDF told Fox News Digital Monday that the U.N.’s claim was “absolutely not accurate.”

While his statement named Israel, it stopped short in naming the terrorist group Hamas or other extremist groups operating in Gaza. “The location of this U.N. compound was well known to the parties to the conflict,” Dujarric continued. “I reiterate that all parties to the conflict are bound by international law to protect the absolute inviolability of U.N. premises. Without this, our colleagues face intolerable risks as they work to save the lives of civilians.” Dujarric added that the “Secretary-General strongly condemns these strikes and demands a full, thorough and independent investigation on this incident.”

Foundation for Defense of Democracies research analyst Joe Truzman told Fox News Digital that Dujarric’s statement gave the “impression… that the United Nations has deliberately avoided criticizing Hamas and the other Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza for fear of creating friction with the armed groups. This failed strategy has only emboldened Hamas and its allies, allowing them to exploit UNRWA facilities in Gaza with impunity. Time and again, authorities have uncovered terrorist infrastructure connected to UNRWA facilities, including agency employees who were members of terrorist groups and committed atrocities on October 7.”

On March 23, the IDF killed Hamas political bureau member Ismail Barhoum while he was purportedly operating out of Nassar Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. After media outlets, including Al Jazeera, claimed that Barhoum was being treated at the hospital, IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani Tweeted that Barhoum had “held meetings with other terrorists and senior figures in the terrorist organization” while remaining “in the hospital for many weeks.”

Truzman said the IDF’s explanation was “highly plausible.”

“Hamas has become highly skilled at persuading the public that it does not operate from civilian infrastructure – a demonstrably false assertion,” Truzman said. In a tactic he has “witnessed for years,” he said that “Hamas and its allies deliberately embed themselves within civilian areas to evade detection.”

“The public must understand that Hamas’ top priority is not safeguarding Palestinian civilians but ensuring the Islamist group’s survival,” Truzman said.

Following a ceasefire and partial hostage exchange that saw 25 living and eight deceased hostages returned to Israel and almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released, conflict has returned to Gaza. With support from the Trump White House, Israel cut humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month in order to pressure Hamas into an extension of the ceasefire, and to free the hostages.